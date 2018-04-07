Kano Govt. donates N3m to family of late Udoji — Nigeria Today

Kano Govt. donates N3m to family of late Udoji

Kano State Government on Saturday donated N3 million to the family of former Kano Pillars player, late Chinedu Udoji, who died on Sunday, Feb. 18, in an auto crash in Kano metropolis. Gov.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

