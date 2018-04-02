Kano Govt, World Bank to construct 500km rural roads — Nigeria Today

Kano Govt, World Bank to construct 500km rural roads

Kano State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Bank to construct 500 kilometres of roads in rural areas of the state.

A statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday, said the roads would be constructed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

The statement said that the state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Musa Kwankwaso, indicated during an inspection tour of projects by the governor that each of the 44 local government areas would have 10 kilometres.

It said that the roads were meant to open up rural communities for enhanced social and economic development.

The statement added that the state government had since established Rural Access Mobility Directorate to institutionalize the project and ensure its sustainability in line with global best practices.

“While the World Bank intervention concentrates on both rural roads and mobility of agricultural products from within rural communities to urban areas, the state programme lays emphasis on the rural roads; accessibility to rural communities.

“With the RAAMP intervention, each and every local government in Kano state would get not less than 10 km road, whereas its equivalent could follow as a result of the state government replicated effort,” the statement said.

It stated that Gov. Ganduje has pledged to ensure the provision of basic amenities and infrastructure to rural communities across the state for inclusive growth.

The post Kano Govt, World Bank to construct 500km rural roads appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

