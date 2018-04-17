Kano Pillars announce passing away of secretary Zakari Akilu Bichi - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Kano Pillars announce passing away of secretary Zakari Akilu Bichi – Pulse Nigeria
Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Kano Pillars have announced the passing away of their club secretary Zakari Akilu Bichi. Bichi was confirmed dead on Tuesday, April 17 at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital. Kano Pillars announced the …
