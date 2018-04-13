Kano Police intensify manhunt for fleeing killers of Syrian Bizman — Nigeria Today

Kano Police intensify manhunt for fleeing killers of Syrian Bizman

Barely 24 hours after the rescue of the abducted 13-year old son of a murdered Syrian nationale, Ahmed Abu Areeda, has the Police in Kano launched a manhunt for the fleeing perpetrators.

However, the Police Command, on Friday confirmed the rescue of Mohammed Ahmed, who was kidnapped last Tuesday after shooting his father, who reportedly resisted the abduction of one of his two sons that accompanied him to the Red Cross Office, where he parked his car on Nassarawa road.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Magaji Musa Majia, who confirmed the rescue of Muhammad to newsmen, said the boy was rescued unhurt and without payment of ransom.

Majiya, said the boy has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical checkup.

According to him, in a statement, issued to the Nation in Kano, said: ”Following the Wednesday, April 11, 2018, unfortunate gruesome murder of a Syrian businessman and the kidnap of his 13-year old son, Kano State Police Commissioner, Rabiu Yusuf has issued a marching order to the personnel of Anti-kidnapping squad (AKS), Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SAS), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter-terrorism Unit, (CTU) and undercover policemen, to immediately root out perpetrators of the act.”

He said, as a result of this ugly development, a massive deployment was made in every corner of the state, blockage of exit routes, sudden and snap check points, vigorous raids of criminal hideouts, all aimed at frustrating the efforts of the criminals to free the kidnapped boy.

”As the criminals fear the hot case and could not find any cover, they abandoned the victim along Ahmadu Bello Way and fled.”

Majiya, explained that since the victim has been rescued, he was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed hale hearty and has been reunited with members of his family.

He further said ”He said the manhunt would continue, until the perpetrators are arrested.”

