Kanu Nwankwo Denies Contesting For Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Election — Nigeria Today

Kanu Nwankwo Denies Contesting For Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Election

Former Arsenal star and captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Kanu Nwankwo has distanced himself from the rumours making the rounds on the internet that he is campaigning for the 2019 presidency, saying he does not know where and how his name has been linked to the race for Aso Rock Villa.

Goal wrote an ‘April Fools’ article revealing that the former Super Eagle was inspired to follow in George Weah’s footsteps to help provide a better life for his fellow countrymen.

Former #Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu has confirmed that he wants to run for the Nigerian Presidency in 2019! pic.twitter.com/wloiuZJM57 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 5, 2018

But despite the article stating it was an April Fool joke, and it being written by “Loof Lirpa”, it was taken seriously by multiple media outlets who then reported on it as fact.

This then generated heated argument across several media platforms on whether the former Champions League winner had what it takes to lead the country.

But in a chat with Goal, Kanu is shocked at the way the ‘April Fool’ article quickly went from hoax to fact.

“This is meant to be a joke but people haven’t seen it that way,” he told Goal. “I think there is a need to inform them that it is just April Fool. “My immediate concern is using my vast contacts and experience to develop the Nigerian youth through sports. “I also want to keep saving lives through the Kanu Heart Foundation.”

In the same vein, Nigerian Guardian also quoted the ex-footballer, fondly called Papilo, as saying that he was surprised to see his poster on the Internet campaigning for the Presidency.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Kanu said: “I have not in any capacity announced such ambition. I do not know where such story emanated from. “As a Nigerian, I will be glad to be in such a position if it is God’s will. I also will make official declaration if such idea comes my way. At this point in time I am not seeking any political position.”

Kanu was in Lagos for the launch of the Ultimate Football TV Reality Show, which he was unveiled as the ambassador.

He said his desire to be part of the project was because part of the proceeds from the programme would be used to fund the Kanu Heart Foundation, adding that the Ultimate Football Fan TV Reality Show will also help in increasing the awareness of the game at the domestic and international levels.

The post Kanu Nwankwo Denies Contesting For Nigeria’s 2019 Presidential Election appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

