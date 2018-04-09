Kanu Nwankwo distances self from presidential race — Nigeria Today

Kanu Nwankwo distances self from presidential race

• Tasks Rohr to tackle Eagles’ mistakes

Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo has dissociated himself from the campaign for the 2019 presidency, saying he does not know where and how his name has been linked to the race for Aso Rck Villa.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, Kanu said he was surprised to see his poster on the Internet campaigning for the Presidency, adding, “I have not in any capacity announced such ambition. I do not know where such story emanated from.

“As a Nigerian, I will be glad to be in such a position if it is God’s will. I also will make official declaration if such idea comes my way. At this point in time I am not seeking any political position.”

Kanu was in Lagos for the launch of the Ultimate Football TV Reality Show, which he was unveiled as the ambassador.

He said his desire to be part of the project was because part of the proceeds from the programme would be used to fund the Kanu Heart Foundation, adding that the Ultimate Football Fan TV Reality Show will also help in increasing the awareness of the game at the domestic and international levels.

Kanu also urged football fans keen to be rewarded for keeping abreast with the happenings in soccer and their favourite clubs to play the game with just N1000 through registering online or at the designated banks.

On the World Cup, the former African footballer of the year said Nigeria could reach the semifinals if Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr corrected the lapses in the team before the competition begins.

“I want to use this opportunity to ask the Eagles’ coaches not to focus on the team’s results at the friendlies. They should realise that other countries in our group and those that qualified for the World Cup are monitoring the Super Eagles’ weak points.

“I can say the present Eagles are the best in terms of team spirit and commitment. The players are young, they have the required strength to withstand any pressure. But the team also needs experience players to add confidence in the team.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Managing Director, Soccer Rich Web Ltd, Kingsley Otiaba said the Utimate TV show’s tickets would be sold in the six geopolitical zones of the country with 36 successful fans picked to contest for the ultimate prize money, which includes money and an SUV jeep.

“The Ultimate TV Reality Soccer Show gives fans the opportunity to show passion and drive towards their clubs and players and get rewarded. After the screening, the best 12 clubs that have the highest fans would be selected with Lagos having a special preference. The game is not restricted to Nigerian fans alone. The 36 final fans selected through a well-organised screening would be camped in a national camp located in a restricted area.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

