Kanu speaks on 2019 presidential race news - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Kanu speaks on 2019 presidential race news – The Eagle Online



The Eagle Online Kanu speaks on 2019 presidential race news

The Eagle Online

According to the Arsenal legend: “The report is an imagination of some people as running for the presidency is not in my agenda at least for now. By The Eagle Online On Apr 2, 2018. 3 3. Former Super Eagles' skipper, Nwankwo Kanu, has denied media …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

