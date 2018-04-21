Kanu tips Mikel to solve Eagles’ creative problem — Nigeria Today

Kanu tips Mikel to solve Eagles’ creative problem

Former Nigeria captain, Nwankwo Kanu has revealed that former Chelsea midfielder, John Obi Mikel is the player that can solve Super Eagles’s creative problem ahead of the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia.

Kanu believes Mikel can be the solution to the team’s lack of creativity if properly given the freedom to play in the role.

“I believe we don’t really need to go too far for a solution for a player who can provide creativity to the team,” Kanu told AOIFootball.com.

“I think a player like Mikel Obi can perfectly play in that position because he has shown in recent past that he can deliver when it matters most.

“Look at our qualifiers, especially against Cameroon and Algeria, he brought his attacking prowess to play and ensured the team was able to gain maximum points.

“I know a bit about him from our time with the national team; if given the right support from the back, he will definitely deliver upfront”, he said.

