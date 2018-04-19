 Kanye West Announces Release Date For His New Album With Kid Cudi ”Kids See Ghost” — Nigeria Today
Kanye West Announces Release Date For His New Album With Kid Cudi ”Kids See Ghost”

Prolific American rapper, Kanye West tweeted that he and Kid Cudi will release a joint album titled Kids See Ghosts, which he said is also the name of their group. Kanye says the album will be out June 8, a week after his solo album.   it’s called Kids See Ghost. That’s the name of our […]

