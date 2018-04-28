 Kanye West defends pro-Trump politics in new song - BBC News — Nigeria Today
Kanye West defends pro-Trump politics in new song – BBC News

Posted on Apr 28, 2018


Kanye West defends pro-Trump politics in new song
After a week of controversial Twitter postings, Kanye West has defended his political views in a new song. The track Ye vs. The People sees the star trading lyrics with fellow-rapper T.I., who takes him to task over his support of Donald Trump. "You
