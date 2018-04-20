Kanye West releases details of New Album & Collaboration with Kid Cudi — Nigeria Today

Kanye West releases details of New Album & Collaboration with Kid Cudi



Kanye West has just surprised his fans with details on a new album.

The 40-year-old superstar shared the surprising news on Twitter, where he made it known his new album consisting of 7 songs will be released on June 1st.

He also revealed that he and music star Kid Cudi have formed a group called Kids See Ghost and will be releasing an album on June 8th.

See his tweets below:

The post Kanye West releases details of New Album & Collaboration with Kid Cudi appeared first on BellaNaija

