 Kanye West Releases New Track Praising Donald Trump — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kanye West Releases New Track Praising Donald Trump

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Kanye West has released a new song in which he raps about Donald Trump and Barack Obama, days after calling the current US president his “brother”.

His first new music since 2016, Ye Vs The People, sees West say: “I know Obama was heaven-sent but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president.”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

West raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he sent a flurry of tweets criticising former president Mr Obama and supporting his “brother” Mr Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy,” West wrote.

“He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

“Thank you Kanye, very cool!” Mr Trump replied to West on Twitter.

The new song was aired on Los Angeles hip-hop station Power 106 FM on Friday night.

Ye Vs The People, featuring rapper TI, also includes the lyrics: “See that’s the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta be Democrats, man we ain’t even made it off the plantation.”

West, who earlier tweeted a picture of a signed hat expressing Mr Trump’s slogan Make America Great Again, raps in the song: “I never, ever stop fighting for the people, actually wearing a hat to show people that we equal.”

He teased more music on Twitter, linking to a song called Lift Yourself on his website.

The unusual song caused confusion among fans, who were unsure whether the track – featuring lyrics sounding like “scooptity doop, scoop dadee doop, scoop dadadi poop” – is genuine or a joke.

Representatives for the rapper have so far not responded to a request for clarity.

 

 

_______

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Kanye West Releases New Track Praising Donald Trump appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.