 Karachi-born Huma Bhabha brings politics to rooftop of New York museum - Samaa Web Desk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Karachi-born Huma Bhabha brings politics to rooftop of New York museum – Samaa Web Desk

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Samaa Web Desk

Karachi-born Huma Bhabha brings politics to rooftop of New York museum
Samaa Web Desk
NEW YORK: A Pakistani-American sculptor brings dark times, science fiction and a desire to provoke to New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art for this year's rooftop installation overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Huma Bhabha's “We Come in Peace

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.