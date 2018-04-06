Kardashian Family Photo Is Something Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie — Nigeria Today

Kardashian Family Photo Is Something Out Of A Wes Anderson Movie

Family portraits are usually ordered with an extra slice of cheese. The classic background and uniform attire, accompanied with fake smiles and a hint of sibling abuse.

But the Kardashian-West family was never going to do that, right? Instead, we’d expect Kim to ensure that the iconic image is rammed with sophistication and, of course, killer fashion.

Let’s just say that things don’t always go to plan. Other than the fact that the shot looks like it was directed by Wes Anderson, and Gomez from The Addams Family, not all of the models were playing game.

Mashable reports:

Kim Kardashian posted one of the first pics of the entire family—newborn Chicago included—from over the Easter weekend. At first glance, all looks well. Everyone looks healthy and full of Easter candy. But thanks to a little context from Kim, it appeared to be a struggle.

Have a peek, then:

I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too pic.twitter.com/BPABMliaU5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Hmm, actually feel you on this one, Kim. Never thought I’d agree with you about, well, anything.

Despite the camera’s ability to snap a single, tranquil moment in what was actually quite chaotic, take a closer look and notice how Saint is being held back by his shirt, while North gives mama an all-too-familiar toe jamming:

I think you might’ve cried too cause she was stepping on your foot lmao pic.twitter.com/hiEfpD3VzC — v!v! (@bluberryviv) April 4, 2018

It wasn’t long before fans joined the party with family portraits of their own that adequately entailed the nature of such an occasion:

The struggle is real. Christmas 2011. pic.twitter.com/dNSeNwYqtf — Kelly Blanco (@kellymblanco) April 5, 2018

This was the best we got pic.twitter.com/cSFSgRKpkH — Yahaira (@soleyes_) April 4, 2018

Wait a minute, what the hell is Kanye doing with his face? You’re cool enough already, bro.

