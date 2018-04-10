Karim Benzema Having A Rough Time At Real Madrid- Zinedine Zidane — Nigeria Today

Karim Benzema Having A Rough Time At Real Madrid- Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believes that Karim Benzema has ‘perhaps suffered a little’ during the current campaign.

Karim Benzema has scored just eight goals in all competitions this season, and the French international has managed to find the back of the net just once in his last eight outings.

However, Zidane has praised the attitude of the frontman, who he says continues to remain “driven” to improve his form during the closing weeks of the campaign.

At a press conference, the 45-year-old told reporters: “He is the same as always, perhaps he’s suffering a little.

“He wants to do better and score more goals but he is training and is driven, focused like his teammates.”

Karim Benzema has been subjected to endless whistles and jeers in the Bernabéu and during his pre-match press conference ahead of the return leg against Juventus in the Champions League

