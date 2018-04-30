Kashamu: Appeal Court to give judgment May 11 — Nigeria Today

Kashamu: Appeal Court to give judgment May 11



Court of Appeal will on May 11 deliver a landmark judgment in the federal

government’s appeal case seeking to extradite a serving Senator, Prince

Buruju Kashamu, to the United States of America, USA, for trial in a drug

related offence.

The appellate court is expected to give a make or mar verdict in the appeal

case filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of

Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, SAN, on behalf of the federal

government.

The court had on March 8 reserved judgment in the high profile case, but

sources confirmed that the verdict is ready for delivery on May 11 and that

parties in the matter have been notified through the issuance of hearing

notices.

The AGF, in the appeal case argued by his Counsel, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN,

is praying the Court of Appeal to set aside two Federal High Court

judgments obtained by Kashamu against his extradition by government and

its security agencies.

Government’s primary contention is that the senator representing Ogun

East got the two judgments from Justice Okon Abang on mere hearsay and

speculation to frustrate his extradition as requested by the American

Government.

Specifically, the AGF claimed in the appeal that Kashamu suppressed facts

before the high court to secure the restraining order against the federal

government.

The AGF also averred that Justice Abang erred in law by issuing an order in

favour of the senator without evaluating the documentary evidence placed

before him during the hearing and urged the Appeal Court to void the two

judgments and set them aside.

Ngige, who cited several authorities in support of his submission, told the

Appeal Court that the lower court ought to have declined granting the

reliefs sought by Kashamu because the foundation of his suit was laid on

hearsays from so many individuals.

He therefore urged the appellate court to set aside the decisions of the

high court, so as to allow the federal government extradite the senator to

America.

But Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who led Kashamu’s legal team comprising

Chief Akim Olujimi, SAN, Hakeem Afolabi, SAN, and a retinue of lawyers,

urged the court to uphold Abang’s judgment on the ground that it was

based on facts and not hearsays.

Fagbemi submitted that contrary to the federal government’s claim, the

fear expressed by Kashamu on the plan to extradite him to America was

based on facts deposed to by well-wishers.

After the adoption of their final arguments and adumbrations, Justice

Joseph Ikhegh had announced the decision to reserve judgment in the

matter in view of the plethora of authorities cited by both parties.

Justice Abang in his first judgment delivered on January 6, 2014 against six

respondents had stopped the extradition of Kashamu on the ground that

due process of law was not followed.

The same judge in his second judgment on the same issue delivered on May

27, 2015 against 12 other respondents barred the respondents from

sending the senator to America by force to go and face trial in his alleged

indictment in an alleged drug offence.

The federal government had in 2014 moved to extradite Kashamu to

America to answer criminal charges filed against him in an American court

on drug offence.

The American Government had approached its Nigerian counterpart to

extradite the senator in line with the extradition treaty between the two

countries.

But the senator through his counsel rushed to the Federal High court with

complaints that due process of law was not followed in the extradition

process.

He claimed in his suit that the person indicted for the alleged drug offense

was his younger brother who had a striking resemblance with him and who

had since died.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

