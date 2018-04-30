Kashamu: Appeal Court to give judgment May 11 — Nigeria Today

Kashamu: Appeal Court to give judgment May 11
Court of Appeal will on May 11 deliver a landmark judgment in the federal
government’s appeal case seeking to extradite a serving Senator, Prince
Buruju Kashamu, to the United States of America, USA, for trial in a drug
related offence.
The appellate court is expected to give a make or mar verdict in the appeal
case filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of
Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, SAN, on behalf of the federal
government.
The court had on March 8 reserved judgment in the high profile case, but
sources confirmed that the verdict is ready for delivery on May 11 and that
parties in the matter have been notified through the issuance of hearing
notices.
The AGF, in the appeal case argued by his Counsel, Chief Emeka Ngige, SAN,
is praying the Court of Appeal to set aside two Federal High Court
judgments obtained by Kashamu against his extradition by government and
its security agencies.
Government’s primary contention is that the senator representing Ogun
East got the two judgments from Justice Okon Abang on mere hearsay and
speculation to frustrate his extradition as requested by the American
Government.
Specifically, the AGF claimed in the appeal that Kashamu suppressed facts
before the high court to secure the restraining order against the federal
government.
The AGF also averred that Justice Abang erred in law by issuing an order in
favour of the senator without evaluating the documentary evidence placed
before him during the hearing and urged the Appeal Court to void the two
judgments and set them aside.
Ngige, who cited several authorities in support of his submission, told the
Appeal Court that the lower court ought to have declined granting the
reliefs sought by Kashamu because the foundation of his suit was laid on
hearsays from so many individuals.
He therefore urged the appellate court to set aside the decisions of the
high court, so as to allow the federal government extradite the senator to
America.
But Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who led Kashamu’s legal team comprising
Chief Akim Olujimi, SAN, Hakeem Afolabi, SAN, and a retinue of lawyers,
urged the court to uphold Abang’s judgment on the ground that it was
based on facts and not hearsays.
Fagbemi submitted that contrary to the federal government’s claim, the
fear expressed by Kashamu on the plan to extradite him to America was
based on facts deposed to by well-wishers.
After the adoption of their final arguments and adumbrations, Justice
Joseph Ikhegh had announced the decision to reserve judgment in the
matter in view of the plethora of authorities cited by both parties.
Justice Abang in his first judgment delivered on January 6, 2014 against six
respondents had stopped the extradition of Kashamu on the ground that
due process of law was not followed.
The same judge in his second judgment on the same issue delivered on May
27, 2015 against 12 other respondents barred the respondents from
sending the senator to America by force to go and face trial in his alleged
indictment in an alleged drug offence.
The federal government had in 2014 moved to extradite Kashamu to
America to answer criminal charges filed against him in an American court
on drug offence.
The American Government had approached its Nigerian counterpart to
extradite the senator in line with the extradition treaty between the two
countries.
But the senator through his counsel rushed to the Federal High court with
complaints that due process of law was not followed in the extradition
process.
He claimed in his suit that the person indicted for the alleged drug offense
was his younger brother who had a striking resemblance with him and who
had since died.
