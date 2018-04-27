 Katsina govt. spends N10m on water Daura supply expansion — Nigeria Today
Katsina govt. spends N10m on water Daura supply expansion

Posted on Apr 27, 2018

Katsina State Government says it has spent N10 million to expand the Daura Metropolitan Council water supply to ensure availability of the commodity in the area. Alhaji Musa Maaruf, the council’s Director of Water and Sanitation (WATSAN), made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Daura. Maaruf said that the project was facilitated by Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, the member representing Daura constituency in the State House of Assembly.

