 Katsina Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers — Nigeria Today
Katsina Police arrest 8 suspected kidnappers

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police Command in Katsina State has arrested eight suspected kidnappers terrorising residents of the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Gambo Isa, made this known in a statement in Katsina on Monday. Isa said that the first four suspects Joshua Yohanna, 22; Musa Ibrahim, 25; Nafiu Umar, 32; and Kabir Lawal, 28; were arrested in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

