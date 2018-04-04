Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar passes at 63 — Nigeria Today

Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar passes at 63

Mustapha Bukar, senator representing Katsina North district, has passed at the age of 63, Daily Trust reports. Bukar, who was named the Madawakin Daura, was said to have passed after a brief illness. Bukar, while alive, was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, confirmed the death on his Twitter, writing: […]

The post Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar passes at 63 appeared first on BellaNaija

