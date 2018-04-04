 Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar passes at 63 — Nigeria Today
Katsina Senator Mustapha Bukar passes at 63

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mustapha Bukar, senator representing Katsina North district, has passed at the age of 63, Daily Trust reports. Bukar, who was named the Madawakin Daura, was said to have passed after a brief illness. Bukar, while alive, was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market. Senate President, Bukola Saraki, confirmed the death on his Twitter, writing: […]

