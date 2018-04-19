Katsina State: Service begins sensitisation on fire control — Nigeria Today

Katsina State: Service begins sensitisation on fire control

Federal Fire Service in Katsina State has commenced sensitisation visits to communities on proactive fire control measures to ensure reduction in outbreaks.

Malam v, the Commanding Officer in charge of Katsina, disclosed this when his team visited the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, on Thursday.

He said the sensitisation was on installation of first aid firefighting equipment like fire extinguisher and other relevant equipment.

He solicited the cooperation and understanding of traditional, religious and community leaders for the success of the programme.

Musa said that the programmed started simultaneously across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He added that the team would visit schools, markets, motor parks, public buildings and residential houses for interactive sessions with the people.

The Emir of Daura described the programme as timely and important, considering the instances of fire outbreaks being recorded in the state.

Farouk commended the service for initiating the programme, adding that the emirate would support the initiative.

NAN

The post Katsina State: Service begins sensitisation on fire control appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

