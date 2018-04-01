Kayode Fayemi declares ambition for Ekiti governorship — Nigeria Today

Kayode Fayemi declares ambition for Ekiti governorship

Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development Dr. Kayode Fayemi has declared his intention to contest the July 14 governorship election in the state.

An aide of the former governor who spoke exclusively to Nigeria Today on Sunday morning from Isan Ekiti said the minister would submit his application of intent to contest the election to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC very soon.

According to the aide, Fayemi while addressing a crowd of supporters during an Easter celebration in Isan Ekiti said his past achievements and records were the driving force behind his ambition.

“I know I am eminently qualified to contest the election, if I am not qualified, I would never have come to tell you I want to contest. Can you imagine, Fayose said he issued White Paper banning me from holding public office, but today, I am giving him red card.

“By the end of the gubernatorial poll exercise, we will know who is right between the two of us,” he was quoted as saying.

