Kebbi Unveils State Football Team — Nigeria Today

Kebbi Unveils State Football Team
The Kebbi State government at the weekend officially unveiled the state football team, Kebbi United, that will represent the state in national football league. The ceremony which was performed by the state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin featured a friendly match between the Kebbi United and Gwandu […]
