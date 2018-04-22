 Keep Resting Grin!! Olamide Pays Tribute To Dagrin Ahead Of His 8th Years Remembrance Tomorrow — Nigeria Today
Keep Resting Grin!! Olamide Pays Tribute To Dagrin Ahead Of His 8th Years Remembrance Tomorrow

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian indigenous rapper “Olamide” who came into limelight after the death of his fellow rapper from ogun state “Dagrin” took to his twitter page to pay Tribute to “Dagrin” Ahead of his 8th years remembrance tomorrow (23 April 2018) Olamide Wrote: Keep resting grin ��

