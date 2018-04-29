Keita shown fourth red card of season as Mainz stun Leipzig - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Keita shown fourth red card of season as Mainz stun Leipzig – Pulse Nigeria
Keita shown fourth red card of season as Mainz stun Leipzig
Liverpool-bound Naby Keita was sent off for the fourth time this season as 10-man RB Leipzig crashed to a shock 3-0 Bundesliga defeat to Mainz on Sunday. Published: 17:30 , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail …
Naby Keita Sends Warning to Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool Fans as Midfielder Is Sent Off Again
