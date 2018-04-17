Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran lead first wave of Nominations for #BBMAs — Nigeria Today

Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran lead first wave of Nominations for #BBMAs
The Billboard Music Awards is almost here and we now have the first batch of nominees. Singer Khalid who is nominated in the Top New Artist category teamed up with Bebe Rexha (Top Country Song) earlier today to make the announcements.
Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran are leading the pack at the moment as they all compete against each other in the Top Artist & Top Selling Album Categories.
Kendrick Lamar & Ed Sheeran also compete against each other for the Top Male Artist & Top Hot 100 song categories making their total nominations 4 apiece. Taylor Swift comes behind the two of them with 3 nominations as she also gets the nomination for Top Female Artist.
See first batch of nominations below:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Hot 100 Song:
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage, “Rockstar”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape Of You”
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, Reputation
Top Country Song:
Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”
Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”
Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”
Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid
Kodak Black
