Kenwood’s kCook is a multicooker that works with a Drop-style scale — Nigeria Today

Kenwood’s kCook is a multicooker that works with a Drop-style scale
The Kenwood kCook is a smart multicooker resulting from the company’s partnership with Drop. The Drop app guides users through recipes, using the scale to measure ingredients and letting the multicooker do almost everything else.
