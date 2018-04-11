KENYA: Africa splitting into two - Independent — Nigeria Today

KENYA: Africa splitting into two – Independent
|
Independent
|
KENYA: Africa splitting into two
Independent
Kampala, Uganda | INDEPENDENT TEAM & AGENCIES | Western Uganda's border will one day be one endless ocean shore with beaches similar to those at Mombasa and other coastal regions. This is one of the remarkable predictions being discussed since a large …
Stop-sleeping western companies told explore Africa's resources
Direct more foreign investment to sub-Saharan Africa – Kadaga
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!