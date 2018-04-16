 Kenya Airways sacks 86% of its Nigerian workers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Kenya Airways sacks 86% of its Nigerian workers – Vanguard

Kenya Airways sacks 86% of its Nigerian workers
By Lawani Mikairu Kenya Airways, weekend , sacked 22 out of its 26 Nigerian employees, representing 86.4 per cent of its Nigerian workers. Only four Nigerian staff are currently retained by the management of the airline after the exercise. Those
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

