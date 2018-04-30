Kenya banned lesbian film because characters don't 'show remorse' for being gay - PinkNews — Nigeria Today

Kenya banned lesbian film because characters don’t ‘show remorse’ for being gay – PinkNews
|
PinkNews
|
Kenya banned lesbian film because characters don't 'show remorse' for being gay
PinkNews
The director of a gay-themed Kenyan has alleged that it was banned after she refused the censor's request for gay characters to show remorse. Rafiki, which means friend in KiSwahili, is about two Kenyan girls who fall in love and must contend with the …
Director defends banned movie Rafiki, says it 'reflects society'
Cannes: 'Rafiki' Director Reacts to Kenya Ban Over Film's Homosexual Scenes
'Rafiki'| Kenya bans film with a lesbian love theme. Watch the trailer
