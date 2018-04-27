Kenya bans lesbian love story film ‘Rafiki’ set to open at Cannes in May — Nigeria Today

Kenya bans lesbian love story film ‘Rafiki’ set to open at Cannes in May

Kenyan authorities have banned a film that tells the love story of two women on the grounds that it promotes lesbianism but activists said the ban would only promote interest in the movie. “Rafiki”, a word that means friend in KiSwahili, was this week invited to premiere at the May Cannes Film festival — the […]

