 Kenya bans lesbian love story film ‘Rafiki’ set to open at Cannes in May — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya bans lesbian love story film ‘Rafiki’ set to open at Cannes in May

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment, Kenya, World | 0 comments

Kenyan authorities have banned a film that tells the love story of two women on the grounds that it promotes lesbianism but activists said the ban would only promote interest in the movie. “Rafiki”, a word that means friend in KiSwahili, was this week invited to premiere at the May Cannes Film festival — the […]

The post Kenya bans lesbian love story film ‘Rafiki’ set to open at Cannes in May appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.