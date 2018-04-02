 Sonko banks on new funding strategy to tackle city garbage - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Sonko banks on new funding strategy to tackle city garbage – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Apr 2, 2018


Sonko banks on new funding strategy to tackle city garbage
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is banking on a funding strategy as his administration seeks to deal with heaps of garbage that have continued to dot most parts of the city. The 2018-19 County Fiscal Strategy Paper (CFSP) has proposed that the county
