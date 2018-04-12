Kenya: Daystar University Hit By Unrest - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Daystar University Hit By Unrest – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Daystar University Hit By Unrest
AllAfrica.com
There is unrest at Daystar University's Nairobi campus as students have been locked inside the institution. According to reports from the students on Wednesday evening, there was a failed meeting between the Senate and the student leadership to discuss …
Police and protesters clash in a standoff at Daystar's Nairobi Campus
Daystar University crisis escalates, students held captive inside campus
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!