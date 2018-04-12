 Kenya: Daystar University Hit By Unrest - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: Daystar University Hit By Unrest – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Daystar University Hit By Unrest
AllAfrica.com
There is unrest at Daystar University's Nairobi campus as students have been locked inside the institution. According to reports from the students on Wednesday evening, there was a failed meeting between the Senate and the student leadership to discuss
Police and protesters clash in a standoff at Daystar's Nairobi CampusCapital FM Kenya
Daystar University crisis escalates, students held captive inside campusTuko.co.ke

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.