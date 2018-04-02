More Kenyans react angrily after Ukambani leaders' meeting - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today

More Kenyans react angrily after Ukambani leaders’ meeting – Hivisasa
|
Hivisasa
|
More Kenyans react angrily after Ukambani leaders' meeting
Hivisasa
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka attend the Kamba Leaders Unity Forum at Koma in Matungulu, Machakos County on Monday. [Photo/Facebook.com/Kalonzo Musyoka]. After the Ukambani Leaders Unity Forum that was aimed at bringing together the Kamba nation in …
Wiper meeting a waste of time- Mutua
Kamba leaders endorse Kalonzo's 2022 presidential bid, give nod to reach out to Uhuru
Kalonzo Musyoka in quest for Kamba unity as leaders meet
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!