 Kenya: PAC Summons Chebukati Over Ezra Chiloba Suspension - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: PAC Summons Chebukati Over Ezra Chiloba Suspension – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


ZIPO.CO.KE

Kenya: PAC Summons Chebukati Over Ezra Chiloba Suspension
AllAfrica.com
The Public Accounts Committee has summoned Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati to explain audit queries that informed his decision to suspend CEO Ezra Chiloba. PAC chairman Mr Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) said on
Chiloba sues IEBC boss ChebukatiCitizen TV (press release)
Eldoret clergy wants IEBC dissolved if it doesn't do this one thingHivisasa
Ezra Chiloba now sues Wafula Chebukati over suspensionDaily Nation
The Star, Kenya –Tuko.co.ke –ZIPO.CO.KE
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.