 Kenya: Senator Amos Wako - Shed Light on Unity Deal - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: Senator Amos Wako – Shed Light on Unity Deal – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Kenya: Senator Amos Wako – Shed Light on Unity Deal
AllAfrica.com
On March 9, long-time political foes President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga shook hands on the steps of Harambee House, and promised to "soon" rollout a programme to achieve a more equitable, just, and prosperous Kenya. Twenty
We convinced Raila to sign deal with Kenyatta, elders sayHivisasa
Senator Amos Wako: Shed light on unity dealDaily Nation

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.