Kenya: Sh200 Million Nakumatt Goods 'Lost' After Raid - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Sh200 Million Nakumatt Goods 'Lost' After Raid
Property worth about Sh200 million belonging to Nakumatt Holdings cannot be accounted for after auctioneers, led by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and security officers raided the firm's outlet at Hazina Trading Centre early Sunday morning
