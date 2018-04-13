Kenya: Sonko Makes Impromptu Visit in to Health Centres, Assures Residents of Quality Service - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Sonko Makes Impromptu Visit in to Health Centres, Assures Residents of Quality Service – AllAfrica.com
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya: Sonko Makes Impromptu Visit in to Health Centres, Assures Residents of Quality Service
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has assured city residents that they will get proper medication in all county hospitals. He said residents will get equal treatment in all public hospital regardless of their financial background. On Thursday, he …
