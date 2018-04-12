Kenya: Teachers Want Wilson Sossion Removed as KNUT Secretary-General - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: Teachers Want Wilson Sossion Removed as KNUT Secretary-General – AllAfrica.com
|
Hivisasa
|
Kenya: Teachers Want Wilson Sossion Removed as KNUT Secretary-General
AllAfrica.com
Some teachers on Wednesday staged a protest in Nairobi calling for the resignation of Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. The teachers drawn from Nairobi and Kiambu counties, camped outside Knut offices and demanded that …
Sossion dismisses ouster bid, terms it political
Teachers besiege KNUT office, want Sossion out
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!