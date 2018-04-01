 Namibia president says China not colonising Africa - China state media - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Namibia president says China not colonising Africa – China state media – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Namibia president says China not colonising Africa – China state media
Eyewitness News
Africa has been a region of focus for Beijing's quest for greater global influence, with billions of dollars being pumped into infrastructure projects in the continent. Namibia's President Hage Geingob (L) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping prepare
Africa is splitting into two large pieces along Somalia and KenyaInternational Business Times, India Edition
Kenya: County Officers Trained on Data AnalyticsAfrica Science News Service
Chipu fall to Namibia in African contestCapital FM Kenya

all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.