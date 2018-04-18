Kenya to reform police operations — Nigeria Today

Kenya to reform police operations
Kenya plans to embark on police reforms to improve the country’s security, a senior officia said on Tuesday. Fred Matiang’i, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, told a security forum in Nairobi that a caucus composed state and non-state actors has been put in place to identify areas of police reforms. “The police reforms aim to improve the relationship between police and community in order to ensure overall improved national security,” Matiang’i said during the National Policing Conference.
