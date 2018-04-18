 Kenya to reform police operations — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya to reform police operations

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Kenya | 0 comments

Kenya plans to embark on police reforms to improve the country’s security, a senior officia said on Tuesday. Fred Matiang’i, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, told a security forum in Nairobi that a caucus composed state and non-state actors has been put in place to identify areas of police reforms. “The police reforms aim to improve the relationship between police and community in order to ensure overall improved national security,” Matiang’i said during the National Policing Conference.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.