Kenya to restructure its police - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Kenya to restructure its police
Kenya plans to embark on police reforms to improve the country's security, a senior official said on Tuesday. Fred Matiang'i, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, told a security forum in Nairobi that a caucus composed state and non-state …
Kenya: Interior CS Fred Matiang'i Warns Police on Rights Abuses
