Kenya: William Ruto Opposes Raila Odinga's 3-Tier Govt Proposal - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya: William Ruto Opposes Raila Odinga's 3-Tier Govt Proposal
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Kenya: William Ruto Opposes Raila Odinga's 3-Tier Govt Proposal
Deputy President William Ruto has opposed Raila Odinga's call for review of devolution structure to create a three-tier government. Mr Odinga had argued that the three-tier system will cure the problem of counties' inability to finance own programmes …
