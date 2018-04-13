Kenyan bishops urge compensation for victims of post-election violence - Crux: Covering all things Catholic — Nigeria Today

Kenyan bishops urge compensation for victims of post-election violence – Crux: Covering all things Catholic
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
Kenyan bishops urge compensation for victims of post-election violence
NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya's Catholic bishops urged compensation for deaths, injuries and loss of property in last year's extended election season, which divided the nation and harmed its economy. Disputed elections led to the deaths of about 100 people …
