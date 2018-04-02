 Kenyan officials were informed of the incident and said they were looking for woman's associates - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Kenyan officials were informed of the incident and said they were looking for woman’s associates – The Standard

Kenyan officials were informed of the incident and said they were looking for woman's associates
A Kenyan woman was at the weekend arrested at the Seychelles International Airport with about 200 grammes of drugs with a street value of about Sh1 million. ALSO READ: Kenyan woman arrested with Sh1 million narcotics. The suspect had left Jomo Kenyatta

