Kenya's deputy president visits Sudan for better ties - Xinhua — Nigeria Today

Kenya’s deputy president visits Sudan for better ties – Xinhua
|
Capital FM Kenya
|
Kenya's deputy president visits Sudan for better ties
Xinhua
KHARTOUM, April 9 (Xinhua) — Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto on Monday arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for a three-day official visit to enhance bilateral ties. "This is a very important visit, and we hope it will enhance the relations …
DP Ruto starts three-day visit in Khartoum
President Omar al-Bashir hosts DP Ruto in Sudan
Revealed: What Ruto discussed with NASA MPs during closed door meeting
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!