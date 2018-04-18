Kenyatta Whisked From Heckling Crowd in London - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today

Kenyatta Whisked From Heckling Crowd in London – AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenyatta Whisked From Heckling Crowd in London
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday got a rude welcome in London after a section of Kenyans held a demonstration and heckled him outside Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House). The president had just delivered his speech at the …
Comments
