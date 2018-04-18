 Kerry Logistics names new MD freight forwarding and global air executive director - The Loadstar — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kerry Logistics names new MD freight forwarding and global air executive director – The Loadstar

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Loadstar

Kerry Logistics names new MD freight forwarding and global air executive director
The Loadstar
Kerry Logistics has appointed Mathieu Renard Biron (pictured above) as its managing director of global freight forwarding and Patrick Cheah (below) as executive director of global air. It described the appointments as a “strategic move to push forward
New report examines the sea freight forwarding industry to witness widespread expansion during 2018 – 2025WhaTech
Sea Freight Forwarding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023Digital Journal
Kerry Logistics appoints new Heads of Global Freight Forwarding and Global Air Builds on Momentum of IFF GrowthMaterials Handling World Magazine
Cherry Grrl –Facts of Week
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.