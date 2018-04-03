 Kevin De Bruyne votes for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year award - Metro — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kevin De Bruyne votes for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year award – Metro

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Kevin De Bruyne votes for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win PFA Player of the Year award
Metro
Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he voted for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to win the PFA Player of the Year award. Egypt superstar Salah is enjoying a quite magnificent season at Anfield, scoring 38 goals in 44 games for the Reds since signing from Roma

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.