Keyamo is Spokesperson for Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaigns — Nigeria Today

Keyamo is Spokesperson for Buhari 2019 Presidential Campaigns

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and human rights lawyer, Mr Festus Keyamo, as the Director, Strategic Communications in respect of the forthcoming 2019 presidential campaigns.

Consequently, Keyamo is now the official spokesperson for 2019 presidential campaigns of President Buhari.

Keyamo’s appointment was announced in a letter dated April 16, 2018 and signed by the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, who is the Director General of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

Amaechi in the letter wrote: “I am pleased to convey to you the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, to appoint you as Director, Strategic Communications in respect of the forthcoming campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Elections.

“As you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, as the candidate for the said election. Your appointment is to aid in getting that nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Elections.

“In your capacity, you are to be the spokesperson for the campaigns during the nomination process and also at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 Presidential Elections.

