Keyboard player remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old church member — Nigeria Today

Keyboard player remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old church member

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a church keyboard player, Essien Bassey, 25, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, who attends his church. The Magistrate, Mrs B.O Osunsanmi, who refused to grant the accused bail, ordered that the case file should be sent to the office of the State Director of […]

The post Keyboard player remanded for allegedly defiling 10-year-old church member appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

